Yaslen Clemente Puts Her Enviable Body On Display In Revealing Swimsuit

Model Yaslen Clemente has been giving her Instagram followers plenty to get excited about with a variety of photos that show her baring her skin in an array of skimpy outfits that include barely-there bikinis. On Friday, she outdid herself with a series of pictures that featured her rocking a revealing swimsuit that put most of her enviable body on display.

The blond beauty’s bathing suit was a nude color that complemented her skin tone. The number was as revealing as any bikini with a strap of fabric that wrapped around her neck and covered her breasts. The bottom of the swimsuit had a low-cut front and high-cut legs, which showed off her flat tummy as well as her curvy hips. The swimsuit was a thong, leaving most of her backside bare.

Yaslen wore her wavy hair parted on the side. She accessorized the sultry look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The post consisted of two snapshots that were cropped at her knees. She posed next to a white wall between two small windows through which tropical plants were visible.

The fist image captured the model from the front. Yaslen posed with one hand on her hip while she placed her other hand near her shoulder. She gazed at the camera with parted lips while posing with one leg slightly forward. The stance showcased her incredible figure, highlighting her hourglass shape and shapely thighs.

Yaslen flaunted her backside in the second picture. The lens caught her from a slight side angle. She stood with one knee bent and her back arched, accentuating her booty and thin waist. The smooth skin on her shapely back was also prominent. The model’s eyes were closed as she turned her face toward the camera.

The update was a hit among her followers, with more than 23,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the bathing suit and the photographer.

Dozens of admirers flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“U can literally wear any outfit and can absolutely slay in it like a real BO$$ LADY,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful woman,” a second fan chimed in.

“Looking so gorgeous,” added a third follower.

“Absolutely stunning omg a true masterpiece so flawless,” a fourth comment read.

Yaslen has a knack for looking good in just about everything she puts on her body. Last month, she shared a video clip that showed her rocking a pair of leggings.