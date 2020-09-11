Jessica Nigri Flaunts Fit Figure In Skimpy Metallic Bikini & Shows Off Plants In Latest Instagram Post

On Friday, September 11, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 31-year-old posed outside in front of rocks and what appears to be a body of water in the blurred background. She turned to the side and placed one of her hands on the top of her head, as she looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a shimmery metallic bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The blond bombshell pulled back her long locks in a messy ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

Jessica altered her position for the second snap by bending her knee and tugging on her bikini bottoms.

The model showed off her various plants in the following three photos. The final slide consisted of a brief video, in which the camera panned to greenery in glass jars that had been filled with water.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her fans to let her know which of the two bikini pictures did they prefer. She also noted that she has “been really getting into plants lately” and proceeded to ask her followers if they also shared her passion.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer both of Jessica’s questions.

“1 is my fav. I had a big garden this year veggies and a bunch of flowers. Sadly had to pull everything early cuz [sic] a snow storm hit us,” wrote a follower.

“Why do [you] want me to choose between the two. They’re both fantastic shots. Also, I have a trio of Dracaena. I couldn’t separate them into different pots, so they live together,” added a different devotee.

“Definitely 2 and Venus [flytraps] are probably my favourite but [I] don’t own any plants,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Jessica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.