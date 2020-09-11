Michelle Lewin Asks For Prayers For Husband Jimmy In Midst Of Frightening Medical Crisis

Fitness expert Michelle Lewin took to Instagram on Friday morning to share an emotional plea. Fans of the Venezuelan model are accustomed to seeing her share workouts and flaunt her insanely fit physique. This time, however, she shared that her husband Jimmy Lewin was in the midst of a major medical crisis.

The new post contained a photo that featured Michelle snuggling up to Jimmy, as well as a lengthy caption. The note was written first in Spanish, with an English translation added right after it. The Venezuelan native noted that she rarely used her social media pages for bad news. However, she felt that this current crisis was worthy of an exception.

As supporters read what she disclosed, they could see why she felt it was necessary to open up about this. They immediately flooded her page with support in response.

Michelle explained that she needed some prayers for the “love of her life.” She noted that her followers were like family to her and she thanked them for all the support they had given her over the years. Now, she acknowledged that she needed all of that more than ever before.

She went on to detail that she would be away from social media for a bit going forward, but she felt obligated to let her everybody know some of what was going on behind-the-scenes in her life. Michelle revealed that Jimmy was currently in critical condition and experiencing acute liver failure.

The fitness model pleaded for everybody to pray that Jimmy received the strength and will to fight for his life and recovery. She also asked for prayers that the doctors would make the right decisions and that they could soon put this behind them. She thanked everybody for their solidarity and signed the note as being from both of them.

It did not take long for fans of the phenomenal fitness experts to step up and show their love for the couple. In just an hour, about 90,000 of her 13.6 million followers had “liked” the post as a demonstration of their support. Nearly 5,600 comments poured in during that initial hour as well, with people writing in both English and Spanish.

“My heart is aching for you Lord please cover this man with your healing power. Michelle keep hope,” one person encouraged.

“I am so sorry to hear this!! I will definitely pray for him,” someone else wrote.

“@michelle_lewin praying for you and @jimmy_lewin! Two of the kindest and most generous souls I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. You are great people and you have served our community well. God will help you my love. Jimmy will be ok! #prayforjimmy,” another supporter encouraged.

Anybody who follows Michelle knows that she and Jimmy have a deep affection for one another and enjoy laughing with and teasing each other. It sounded as if Michelle might not share much in the way of updates in the coming days, although she’ll surely let fans know of any significant developments. In the meantime, her millions of supporters didn’t need to be asked twice to send up their prayers and well wishes.