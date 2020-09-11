Bru Luccas Uses Her Shower As A Runway While Modeling A Very Tiny Mismatched Bikini

Social media star Bru Luccas dropped the jaws of her 3.3 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she flaunted her figure while jokingly cat-walking in a tiny bikini while in a shower stall.

The bikini top was a strapless bandeau silhouette in a light pink hue. The shade not only added a pop of color to the video, but also complemented Luccas’s glowing skin. The straight neckline of the garment left Luccas’s collarbone and décolletage completely bare, and the garment rested low on her chest to give fans a generous view of her cleavage. A large peek-a-boo accent in the center of the bust displayed even more of the model’s assets. The main body of the top was covered with decorative ruching, and ruffled detailing at the hem added a trendy accent.

Luccas completed the look with a pair of mismatched bottoms in a colorful green, blue, and yellow pattern. The silhouette was a mid-rise style, and the side straps rested just above Luccas’s hips to highlight her hourglass figure. Metallic buckles decorated the front of the garment to add a luxe touch.

The Brazilian model kept the rest of her look fresh and simple, and opted for a low and loose ponytail.

Luccas’s sister, Pietra, also joined the clip, similarly wearing a revealing swim set. The top was a classic triangle string style with a low plunging neckline and halter cut straps. It was a solid black color that flattered her sun-kissed skin.

Mirroring her sister, Pietra Luccas wore a mismatched bottom that featured a white, green, and brown abstract pattern and was fastened with black ties.

The video opened with Madonna’s hit “Vogue,” and Luccas started walking towards the camera, swaying her hips to accentuate her curves. She then tilted her head and gave fans a kiss to conclude her cat-walk.

Pietra Luccas then followed, jutting out her hip and giggling before she too walked from view.

Fans loved the new update, awarding the shot over 51,000 likes and more than 420 comments within just a couple of hours after posting.

“Omg your figure amazing,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with four fire emoji, two red hearts, and a perfection hand symbol.

“Beautiful ladies,” complimented a second.

“Wow. So fine,” raved a third.

“So gorgeous my God,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with an applause symbol, the hallelujah hands sign, and a kissing face emoji.

