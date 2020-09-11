Patrick Mahomes’ Fiance, Brittany Matthews, Rocks Leather Pants & Cheers On Her Man At Arrowhead Stadium

Brittany Matthews took to Instagram on Thursday, September 10, to share a glimpse into the new normal in the sports world as the NFL season kicked off with a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. The social media post included three images that saw the future Mrs. Patrick Mahomes cheering on her man by herself.

The first image in the set showed Brittany posed in a stadium seat that was lined with red leather. A fuzzy, fleece blanket was draped over the back of her chair and the three beside her. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The box to her right looked like it was filled with fans while the seats around Brittany remained empty. In the caption of the image, the fitness coach shared that her “game day” pics are coming a little differently this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans who follow Brittany on social media are used to her cheering on Patrick with his family in the box.

Brittany threw up a peace sign for the photo op while tilting her head back and making a kissy-face for the camera. She opted for a nearly-all leather look for the game day outing. On her upper half, she sported a black jacket that appeared to have the Louis Vuitton logo running down the sides. She wore the piece open, revealing a peek at a red shirt, which showed her team spirit. On her lower half, she rocked a pair of black leather pants that were snug on her thighs but fit a little looser on her calves. The bottom had an elastic band that was worn on her ankles, and she completed the stylish look with a pair of black boots.

Brittany pulled her long, blond tresses halfway back and added some loose curls. She wore her hair on either side of her shoulder and added a few bracelets as accessories. The next two images in the series captured Brittany striking slightly altered poses.

The update has earned plenty of attention, with over 109,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Several fans commented to lend their support for the Chiefs, while many others congratulated her on the recent engagement.

“You look so happy and beautiful! And… I am so happy about your engagement,” one follower commented, adding a single red heart.

“Still looking hot thooooo,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“I was waiting all day to see what you would wear and you did not disappoint!!” another social media user added with a few flames.

“Ready for the game day fits to come back. Looking amazing,” a fourth wrote.