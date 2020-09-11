Pamela Anderson Goes Braless Under Mini Dress While Flaunting Long Legs In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Actress Pamela Anderson turned up the heat on her Instagram page Friday morning. The blond beauty took to the photo-sharing app to share a snap that saw her looking smoking hot while going braless under a mini dress while she struck a sexy pose in her bedroom.

The sultry post had a floral theme, which put off a sexy, yet feminine vibe. The former Playboy model lied on her bed, which was dressed in floral linens. She leaned on a pile of pillows which were situated against a large off-white headboard, on which roses and other flowers were painted. A white dresser with an oval mirror attached to it sat to the side of the bed. A lamp, along with a vase filled with roses were a few of the objects on top of the dresser. An ornate gold candle chandelier was positioned over one side of the dresser.

Pamela’s dress was a cream-colored knit number that featured a belt that cinched around her waist. The front of it was open, revealing a peek at her bare chest. Her sun-kissed skin popped against the pale color of the dress. She also sported a pair of pink high-heeled sandals with straps that wrapped around her ankles. The straps were tied into loopy bows, calling attention to her legs.

The celebrity wore her trademark blond tresses down in big curls. Part of her bangs fell across her face while she leaned on one elbow and rested her head in her hand. Pamela’s feet were on the bed, and she posed with her knees slightly bent, showing off her toned legs. The stance also gave her followers a nice peek at the back of her bare thighs. Pamela held what appeared to be a cell phone in her free hand, and she looked at it with a serious expression on her face.

In the post’s caption, Pamela left a positive message.

The Baywatch star limits the amount of comments that can be made on her page, and the few people who left remarks had nothing but positive things to say.

“I have no doubt that God put you in my life! a great miracle,” one follower wrote.

The 53-year-old certainly has a body worthy of envy, and she seems to enjoy sharing it on social media in a variety of skimpy outfits.

Last month, she shared a photo that saw her rocking a bikini with a pair of roller skates while a male model posed on the floor beside her.