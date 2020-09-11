Devin Brugman Snaps A Mirror Selfie In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Devin Brugman made an appearance on the official Instagram page for her co-founded swim brand, Monday Swimwear, on Friday. In the photo, the model was seen snapping a selfie as she sported a blue strapless bikini from the brand. Her two-piece did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Devin rocked a light blue ribbed bandeau top with a gold ring at the center. The sweetheart neckline dipped low into her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The skintight fabric clung to her bust and cut off just above her waist.

Devin’s flat tummy was on show above a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the material rested low on her waist to display her toned abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass shaped. One strap appeared to be sitting higher than the other. Her lean thighs were fully exposed.

Devin finished off her outfit with a few gold accessories, including a dainty necklace, rings, and a bracelet. She styled her brunette locks down in loose waves.

The camera captured Devin standing in a living room behind a large white couch. A television, bookcase, and a potted plant could be seen in the background. Additionally, a window allowed natural light to slip into the room. The A Bikini A Day co-founder looked as radiant as ever.

Devin posed with one hip at an angle and pushed to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She arched her back and held her phone in front of her face, pressing her arm against her chest. The babe parted her lips and stared ahead.

The post received more than 620 likes and a few comments, proving to be a success with Monday Swimwear’s consumers. People expressed admiration for Devin and the company in the comments section.

Gorgeous,” one person wrote with pink hearts.

“I love the color,” another user added.

A few other comments used only sparkle and clapping emoji to send their love to the babe.

Devin and Monday Swimwear’s co-founder, Natasha Oakley, often model pieces from the brand on their own accounts and the official page. Last week, the former took to her page to share a few images of herself on a beach in Malibu as she sported a skimpy black set. The two-piece perfectly showcased her stunning curves. That post drove fans wild, as it garnered more than 51,000 likes.