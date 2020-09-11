Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes & White Tank: ‘Who Is Going To STOP Me?’

Katelyn Runck treated her Instagram fans to a series of two photos of herself flaunting her curves in a skimpy outfit while explaining a bit about her personal philosophy.

In both shots, Katelyn stood outside in a field of grass near a wooden picnic table. The model stood facing the camera in the first image, and she leaned one arm on the brown table and had her other hand near her long brown hair, showcasing a French manicure. She looked straight into the lens with her full lips slightly parted in a small smile.

Katelyn wore a white scoop neck tank top with black writing that she had folded up to just under her full chest, showing off her incredible, chiseled abs, nipped-in waist, and curvy hips. Her rounded shoulders and toned arms also looked great in the shirt. She paired it with tiny light wash Daisy Dukes, which she left unbuttoned and unzipped and folded over to reveal more of her navel. The look highlighted the model’s muscular legs. She accessorized with a simple black scrunchie, which she wore around her wrist.

In the second image, Katelyn faced to the side, and her strong profile was framed by her long brunette locks, which cascaded over one shoulder nearly to her waist. She had her backside lightly resting on the table, and she tugged her tank top down to reveal a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage.

Katelyn paired the sexy photos with a cheeky caption about being unstoppable, and her followers responded with a lot of positivity. Nearly 7,000 hit the “like” button, and more than 335 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“You look absolutely flawless. The caption is so amazing,” enthused one fan who added red heart-eyed smilies and hearts.

“You are so beautiful, powerful, sexy, cool, wow! Good evening, gorgeous girl. Never give up always. Please follow me. It’s a dream, maybe,” a second follower gushed and included four red roses.

“You are stunning from every angle. Those eyes are just fire too,” wrote a third devotee, adding lips and flames.

“Well said, beautiful!! Never let anyone stop you from doing exactly what you want to do,” a fourth Instagram user encouraged.

Katelyn keeps her followers engaged by sharing lots of sensual photos and videos of herself as she models a variety of sexy outfits, swimwear, and lingerie. The Inquisitr previously reported that she displayed her physique with a clip of herself sporting a tiny pink bikini.