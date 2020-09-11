Joy-Anna Duggar Poses In Pajamas While Cradling Daughter in Postpartum Update

Joy-Anna revealed that her baby girl is keeping her up at night.

Joy-Anna Duggar showed off her sleepwear when she gave her Instagram followers a postpartum update on Friday. The Counting On star looked comfy and happy in the photo that she shared, but she revealed that her daughter is making it difficult for her to get a good night’s sleep.

Joy-Anna, 22, used her phone to snap a mirror selfie of what her morning looked like. Her 2-year-old son, Gideon, was standing at her feet and looking at himself in the mirror. As usual, the rambunctious tot had a big grin on his face. His mother was cradling his tiny little sister, Evelyn Mae, with her free arm.

Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed the baby girl to the world exactly three weeks ago on August 21, and it seems as though the newborn and her mom are having a tough time getting their sleeping schedules coordinated. In the caption of her post, Joy-Anna revealed that “Evy” is a night owl. This is why the sleep-deprived mother was wearing pajamas in her picture.

Joy-Anna wrote that she planned on changing clothes after she took her selfie, but a few of her followers advised her to leave her PJs on.

“No need to get out of jammies, stay comfy and enjoy those sweet snuggles,” wrote one fan.

“Such a sweet and very real pic! Might just need to be a pajama day!” another remarked.

She also received a number of compliments on her sleepwear. She wore a dark blue classic pajama set that included a pair of baggy pants and a button-up top with long sleeves and a collar. The shirt was accented with white piping. In response to queries about where she got her PJs from, she said that her mother-in-law purchased the set at Target.

Even though Joy-Anna didn’t get much sleep before she started her day, she looked fresh and radiant as she smiled for her photo. Her light brown hair was pulled up in a messy bun. Evelyn wore a onesie that was white with a multicolored polka-dot pattern.

Joy-Anna interacted with her fans in the comments section of her post. One person asked her if Austin helps out at nighttime, and she explained why she’s usually the one who takes care of Evelyn during those hours.

“Austin does help a lot, but he also has to go to work during the day, so I try to not wake him!” she wrote.

Joy-Anna also revealed that her full-length mirror was an antique that belonged to her late grandma Mary, and her sisters gave her the macrame wall hanging that could be seen in the background.