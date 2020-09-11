Gaige Grosskreutz, Only Survivor Allegedly Shot By Kyle Rittenhouse During Kenosha Protest, Speaks Out

Gaige Grosskreutz, one of three people shot last month in Kenosha, Wisconsin, allegedly by Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, is speaking out via CNN. He is the only survivor of the shootings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on August 25, protests raged in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Among the protesters were Grosskreutz as well as Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. A number of counter-protesters, many of whom were armed, also convened on the city that night. Among them was 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, from nearby Antioch, Illinois.

What happened next is a matter of dispute, but at some point during the event, shots rang out, and when the dust had settled, Rosenbaum and Huber were dead, Grosskreutz was injured, and Rittenhouse would later be taken into custody, charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes.

Grosskreutz took a bullet to the arm, for which he later required surgery.

“I was shot point blank with a.223 round from the shooter. And I am now missing 90% of my bicep. This has not been easy emotionally, physically. I’m in constant pain, like excruciating pain that just doesn’t go away — both in my arm, in my heart,” he said.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Grosskreutz said that he had attended multiple protests in and around Kenosha before he was shot, including peaceful ones in Milwaukee. However, that day in Kenosha, he decided to bring his gun, after having seen posts on social media calling for armed counter-protesters to come to the city.

“Everybody was there exercising their right to protest. And there were some people who were exercising their right to bear arms, including myself,” he said.

In addition to bringing his gun, Grosskreutz also brought a medical kit, believing that he may at some point be required to provide aide to an injured person on either side.

He wound up having to use the medical kit on himself.

“That was a grievous wound. Had I not had my training and proper equipment… to treat a gunshot wound, I might not be here doing this interview,” he said.

Now that some time has passed since the shooting, Grosskreutz says that he thinks about that night all the time, still hearing the screams of panic in his mind. However, he also noted that he was able to walk away from the protest with his life intact; Huber and Rosenbaum were not.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, says that his client was being chased by a mob that night, and that he acted in self-defense.