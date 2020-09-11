Ana Cheri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Speckled Leggings

On Friday, September 11, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri shared a stunning snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the former Playboy Playmate posing in front of a rust-colored wall. Ana sizzled in a long-sleeved white top and high-waisted speckled leggings from her own activewear line Cheri Fit. The skintight workout gear accentuated her curvaceous figure, much to the delight of her audience. Ana completed the sporty ensemble with white ankle socks and a pair of Fila tennis shoes. The brunette bombshell also styled her highlighted hair in a deep middle part.

For the photo, Ana stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She appeared to be touching her stomach, as she looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation shared a quote from an undisclosed source about being supportive and loving to others. She then proceeded to give her followers well wishes. She also advertised for Cheri Fit by tagging her company’s Instagram account.

Quite a few of her admirers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Omg you look like a beautiful snow bunny!!! Always beautiful @anacheri [a]lways!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and crown emoji to the end of the comment.

“Too beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red rose and red heart emoji.

“If nobody has told you, that is the absolutely greatest backside in the history of mankind!!” remarked another follower.

“Hello love, good morning, you’re great and you have a fascinating body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a butterfly patterned mini dress that showcased her toned thighs. That post has been liked over 115,000 times since it was shared.