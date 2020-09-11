Bella Thorne Is Tired Of Being ‘Pitted Against’ Zendaya

Bella Thorne told ET that she is tired of being compared to her former Shake It Up co-star Zendaya on Thursday. She was speaking with the outlet to promote her upcoming Netflix movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen. When the interview pointed out how often fans compare Bella’s and Zendaya’s careers, Bella agreed that it happens far too often and expressed that it frustrates her.

“When you’ve got women and you’re growing up in the same market, even just as well other Disney stars, even if they’re not on the same show, you still get pitted against each other…I think people love putting women against each other. It’s always this and that. It’s been happening to me and Zendaya since we started the damn show. It’s not a surprise.”

Bella iterated earlier on in the interview that she values female empowerment both on the screen and in real life, so it’s expected that being forced to compete with Zendaya irks her. She explained that she tries her hardest to block it out and instead focus on the positive.

“I’m just not gonna waste my time hearing their negativity because I have better things to fill my head with. With growth, real growth,” she told the outlet.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

She not only wants to refrain from fighting with Zendaya, but she makes it a point to be supportive of Zendaya’s career. She voiced that she is proud of Zendaya for being nominated for an Emmy for HBO’s Euphoria. She proclaimed that she loves both Zendaya and her co-star Sam Levinson and hopes that her former Shake It Up co-star wins the Emmy.

Both actresses are thriving in their own ways. In addition to Euphoria, Zendaya has been promoting her cameo in the upcoming film Dune.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen was so successful that the cast has already filmed the sequel even though the movie just debuted on Netflix Thursday. Bella even hinted at the possibility of a third.

Additionally, she is hard at work with her writing career. She guaranteed that she will be writing another book after successfully penning The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, Autumn Falls, Autumn’s Kiss and Autumn’s Wish. She also is in the middle of writing a TV series. She disclosed that the show is very dark and is centered around the entertainment industry. She hopes that putting in all this work now will allow her to relax and focus on raising a family within the next 10 years.