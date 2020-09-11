Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Enjoys Tequila On A Boat During 21st Birthday Party

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, wowed her 961,000 Instagram followers after posting a series of photos that captured some celebrations for her 21st birthday.

The location for the boat party was geo-tagged as the San Francisco Bay Area. The northern location accounts for the cozy ensemble worn by the birthday girl, which consisted of a dark metallic crop top, black jeans, and an oversized brown fuzzy sweater.

Ava accessorized with a lock charm necklace, gold ring, and star earrings. Her hair was styled into a trendy center part and her long blond locks cascaded in a natural wave down past her shoulders.

In the first of the four photos posted, Ava posed while holding a bottle of tequila in one hand and a glass in the other. She looked just like her famous mother, smiling sweetly at the camera as the wind swept her hair.

The next photo was a group shot with all of Ava’s friends. They stood together by the front of the boat, linking arms. Two of the women raised their glasses in a celebratory gesture. Behind them was the picturesque backdrop of a scenic coastline and a large white buoy.

In the third shot, Ava laughed with two male friends in what appeared to be a seflie-style picture. One wore a backwards baseball cap while the other wore a patterned sweater with glasses.

Last but not least, Ava stood with her arms spread open wide while a friend hugged her from behind. The pose was likely a reference to the famous “king of the world” scene in the 1998 film Titanic.

In her caption, Ava played on the opening line of A Tale of Two Cities, writing that she had experienced the “best of times” despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans loved the quadruple-photo update, and awarded the post over 126,000 likes and more than 420 comments. Many of them were glowing birthday wishes for the Instagram star.

“I hope you had a very Happy 21st birthday,” wished one fan.

“Hope you had fun in SF!” gushed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with both a red heart and a hallelujah hands symbol.

“Twenty-one looks ABSOLUTELY AMAZING on you,” concluded a third.

Others pointed out how similar Ava looked to her famous mother.

“She’s a mini Reese for sure… how gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

The recent update was not the only post on social media to mention Ava’s special day. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, her mom also posted a sweet tribute that earned X likes.