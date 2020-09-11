NBA Rumors: Should Giannis Antetokounmpo Demand A Trade To Spurs?

After their 2019-20 NBA season ended sooner than what most people expected, rumors have once again started to swirl around reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. With their inability to contend for the championship title, there are speculations that Antetokounmpo may consider following the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Milwaukee this fall. Antetokounmpo may still have one year left on his contract, but if he refuses to sign an extension, the Bucks could be left with no choice but to make him available on the trade market in the 2020 offseason.

According to ClutchPoints, one of the dark-horse teams, where Antetokounmpo could request to be traded, is the San Antonio Spurs. Though they aren’t in any way considered as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference, ClutchPoints believes that the “Greek Freak” could be intrigued by the idea of playing under Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“For Giannis Antetokounmpo, a move to the Spurs presents a tremendous opportunity to play for the legendary Gregg Popovich. There are few coaches in the league right now, if any, that hold the credentials and the reputation Pop has, so if Giannis Antetokounmpo were looking to learn from the best, then he need not look elsewhere. The Spurs have a winning culture, and they’ve proven time and time again that they have the capability to build a championship-caliber side — factors that are extremely important for Giannis Antetokounmpo need at this point in his career.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

It wouldn’t really be surprising if Antetokounmpo would be interested in playing under Popovich. With his goal to become the greatest basketball player of all time, it would make a lot of sense for him to be mentored by one of the best coaches in league history. In his years of coaching in the NBA, Popovich has found success turning several superstars into quality leaders of a title-contending team.

Antetokounmpo may already be considered as one of the best active players in the league, but once he plays under Popovich, he could further improve his game and become a better player and leader. To acquire Antetokounmpo, ClutchPoints suggested that the Spurs could offer a package that includes DeMar DeRozan, Lonnie Walker IV, Luka Samanic, and two first-round picks to the Bucks. The proposed deal would allow the Bucks to acquire a quality veteran that would help them remain competitive next year while receiving young and promising talents that could be part of their long-term future.