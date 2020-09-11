Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Voluptuous Assets In A Minuscule Crop Top & Low-Rise Sweats

Sofia Bevarly wowed her huge social media fan base of 1.4 million by sharing a sizzling series of snaps that were slightly out of character. The model added the sultry post to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 10, and it included two images that saw her trade in her bikini for casual yet sexy attire.

The first image captured Sofia posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in sunny Key West, Florida. Sofia stood in a kitchen where an island with a glass of wine set on top could be seen. A fan was suspended from the ceiling overhead, and a round, glass table with vibrant orange chairs was on the model’s other side. Sofia gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted. The model bent both arms at the elbows, leaving her hands near her face. She flaunted her bombshell body in a sultry look.

Sofia stunned in a tiny crop top in a mauve shade. The garment fit tight on her killer curves, and it had thin straps that went over her bronzed shoulders. The garment boasted a daringly low neckline, and her cleavage showed over the top. The bottom of the piece hit just below her ribs, allowing her to showcase her rock-hard abs.

On her lower half, Sofia opted for comfort. She sported a pair of loose-fitting navy blue sweatpants with an orange graphic on the sides. Sofia wore the waistband of the piece low on her hips, and it stretched across her trim frame with an elastic band.

The second image in the set took a less serious tone and saw Sofia with a massive smile on her face. She rocked the same skimpy outfit and added a few beaded bracelets to her left wrist. The Florida-based beauty wore her silky, brunette tresses with a deep side part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Sofia told her followers that she was rocking her “outfit of 2020” and asked who else has been living in sweatpants. In its short time live, the upload has garnered over 41,000 likes and 400-plus comments from fans. Most were quick to compliment Sofia’s killer curves.

“Lots of sweatpants in Denver gettttttt over hereeeeee,” one user commented, adding a series of pink hearts.

“That tummy is amazing! Quarantine had got nothing on you,” another Instagrammer added.

“You still look gorgeous beautiful,” a third fan complimented with a few flame emoji at the end of their message.