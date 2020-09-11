Lauren Dascalo & Alexis Clark Pose For A Selfie In Minuscule, Cleavage-Baring Bikinis

Lauren Dascalo and Alexis Clark provided double the heat in a sultry Instagram share on Lauren’s Instagram feed on Thursday. In the photo, the babes posed together for a selfie in barely-there bikinis that provided little coverage for their killer assets.

The photo captured the two ladies leaning in close, so not much of their environment was visible. They looked to be standing in a large white room with an uncovered window behind them. Natural light poured in and caused a bright glow on both Lauren and Alexis’ skin. They looked ready to head out into the sun in their swimwear.

Lauren opted for a black demi-cut top with small rings connecting the cups to the thick straps on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline did very little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, a bit of sideboob was visible. The positioning of her arms covered the lower half of her suit.

The influencer also sported a gold chain necklace, thick brown sunglasses, and a brown Fendi visor. She styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Alexis rocked a navy blue triangle-shaped top with a string that traveled between the cups and around her bust. Her chest squeezed out of the tight fabric and seemed to bring her close to a wardrobe malfunction. A hint of her matching high-cut bikini bottom was also on show, perfectly framing her toned legs.

Alexis finished her outfit with a puka shell necklace and gold hoop earrings. She opted for a natural hairstyle, as well.

Lauren appeared to be snapping the photo, as her arm was outstretched. She bent forward and pursed her lips at the camera while she peered over her lowered glasses. Alexis leaned in beside her and pulled her string down with her thumb, which put even more cleavage on display. She gave a smoldering stare at the camera.

The post received more than 21,000 likes and nearly 350 comments in under a day as fans showered the close friends with love in the comments section.

“Sexy lil mamassssss,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“You two are all sorts of yummy,” another person added.

“So freaking beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren and Alexis have been sharing a ton of photos from their recent trip to Mexico. Earlier this week, the former took to her page to share a shot of herself rocking a white ensemble at a spa in Cancun.