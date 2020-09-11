Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Two Sultry Looks, Asks Fans Which They Like Better

Former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara stunned her 20 million Instagram followers after modeling two sultry looks — and asking fans which ensemble they preferred.

The actress wore the looks while sitting as the judge for the popular competition show America’s Got Talent.

In the double-picture update, Vergara looked as stunning as ever as she modeled the two different outfits. The first outfit consisted of a sultry leopard print dress from luxe designer Dolce and Gabbana. The dark brown hues of the fabric flattered the actress’s glowing skin and complemented her brunette locks.

The garment’s silhouette was a corset-inspired style with a strapless neckline. Boning at the cups and throughout her torso emphasized her bust and slim midriff. The dress also cinched at the waist to highlight Vergara’s enviable hourglass figure.

Vergara styled her hair into a trendy center part and sported a straight and sleek look. She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a choker necklace and two chunky bracelets.

Though Vergara’s pose obscured the bottom of the dress, she had previously posted a full-length shot of the look on her Instagram.

The second ensemble consisted of a bustier top and pants combo. The top was once again strapless so that the actress’s collarbone and décolletage were on full display. However, what was arguably the most eye-catching detail of the attire was its sparkling fabric, as thousands of sequins were sewn throughout the garment. A faux-wrap detail at the bust was the final touch.

Vergara coupled the top with a pair of chic black pants. They were a high-waisted silhouette, with a hem that ended at her midriff to once again accentuate her curves.

The Columbian star accessorized with bright diamond jewelry, including a gorgeous jewel-covered necklace and chunky cuff bracelet. She also sported oversized hoop earrings, two rings, and a metallic manicure.

In her caption, Vergara asked her followers which outfit they preferred, adding both a leopard and sparkle emoji to differentiate between the two looks.

Fans loved the update and awarded the post over 124,000 likes and around 1,000 comments. Though many fans offered compliments on both outfits, it appeared that the Wednesday ensemble had slightly more votes.

“You look amazing in both, but the sparkle is killer!” gushed one fan.

“Sofia is [one] of the greatest looking women in the world,” raved a second.

“I cant choose,” confessed a third, concluding the comment with two heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time this week that Vergara has stunned her followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws just yesterday after posting a throwback photo from the ’90s where she modeled a tiny white swim set.