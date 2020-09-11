Anne Heche Shares Excitement Over ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29: A ‘Flutter Went From My Head To My Toes’

Dancing with the Stars competitor Anne Heche shared her excitement over her participation in Season 29 of the series. She stated that upon learning she would be a part of the long-running competition show, “a flutter went from my head to my toes.” She is thrilled to learn everything she can about ballroom dance and is hopeful to remain on the series throughout the season. DWTS will air its first episode on September 14.

The Chicago P.D. star revealed she was thrilled to be a part of something so special in a question-and-answer segment shared with the show’s official Instagram page.

She also claimed the Cha-Cha was her favorite dance because it is the one she knows the first step to. The excited actress then tried to relay what she had learned thus far from her yet-to-be-revealed, professional partner.

Anne is also thrilled to wear a lot of fringe and glitter for her dancing costumes. She admitted those are not things she normally wears in her everyday life.

She rocked a stunning green-and-white dress in the interview segment. The garment had a vertical stripe design in the aforementioned colors, featured a tank top and what appeared to be open, cutaway sleeves that ended at her wrists.

Anne wore her short hair shorn close to her scalp at its sides and long at the top, brushed away from her face.

She then asked her supporters and fans to vote for Team Heche.

Her clip then segued into a promotional clip for the show, which revealed the other celebs that would compete for a mirrorball trophy this season. These include Tiger King star Carole Baskin, singer Nelly, The Real’s Jeannie Mai, football superstar Vernon Davis, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalf, Catfish host Nev Schulman, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Jesse celeb Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time lead Justina Machado, Olympic skater Johnny Weir, and basketball legend Charles Oakley.

Fans of the actress can’t wait to see her strut her stuff.

“Oh my God, I love her already,” joked one Instagram user.

“Can’t wait to see her! What a hoot she is,” wrote a second follower.

“I think she has Val. I cannot wait until Monday to watch her strut her stuff,” commented a third fan.

“Looking forward to the dancing and getting to see just who has what it takes and who does not. This is going to be fun,” wrote a fourth user.