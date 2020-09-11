Savannah Chrisley Looks Smoking Hot In A Floral-Print Bikini & Aviators

Savannah Chrisley delighted her 2.1 million fans when she shared a bikini-clad picture on her page. The sizzling snapshot was added to her Instagram feed on Thursday, September 10, and it captured the Chrisley Knows Best star enjoying life at the lake.

The shot saw Savannah posed with her 7-year-old-niece, Chloe Chrisley. In the caption of the upload, Savannah mentioned that she loves to spend time with her niece, but she also likes giving her back to the “parentals.” The cute pair was seated on the side of the boat, and a calm body of water could be seen at their backs. Savannah had Chloe wedged between her legs as she lovingly grabbed her around the waist. The reality star directed her attention at her niece and was all smiles for the photo op. In turn, Chloe looked as happy as could be to be spending some quality time with her aunt.

Savannah flaunted her killer figure in a sexy bikini. Only the top of the suit was able to be seen because of the way she and Chloe were posed. The piece had a dark navy base as a beautiful floral-print pattern with different shades of white and pink. The straps were a little more colorful, and they secured around her neck in a halter-neck style. The cups of the suit fit tightly on her chest and teased a peek of her cleavage, which was entirely bronze. Also on display were Savannah’s sculpted arms, shoulders, and lean legs. She styled her short, blond tresses with a middle part, and they waved in the wind. Savannah completed her look with a pair of aviators that were outlined in silver.

Chloe rocked a white rash guard with a floral-print pattern. The garment featured long sleeves and a slight turtleneck top, providing plenty of coverage from the sun. She appeared to be wearing a set of matching bottoms, but only a piece of the garment could be seen. Chloe wore her curly locks in a high ponytail and sported a pair of sunglasses to complete her lakeside look.

Savannah’s fans have not been shy about showering the photo with praise. The image has accrued over 108,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her adoring followers.

“I love watching your show. You are so good to Grayson and Chloe,” one follower commented, adding a few pink hearts.

“Beautiful picture!!” a second social media user, complimented.

“I LOVE y’all relationship!! You are an amazing role model to SO many young women! Don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise, luckily even if they did you have an AMAZING father and Mother to remind you how amazing you really are,” another fan gushed.