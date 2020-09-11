Kseniya Belousova Showcases Pert Derrière & Long Legs In Skintight Mini Dress With Asymmetrical Hemline

Model Kseniya Belousova looked nothing less than dazzling in her Instagram share. The blond beauty kicked off the weekend by sharing a series of pictures that featured her looking smoking hot in a sequined mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kseniya looked like she was ready for a night on the town. Her dress was made of a stretchy, deep blue fabric, and the glittering sequins called attention to her fabulous figure. The sexy number had an off-the-shoulder style with a mock turtleneck and one long sleeve. It also featured an open back and a asymmetrical hemline that was higher in the front. She completed her look with black stilettos.

The Siberian-born hottie wore her tresses parted in the middle and down in big curls. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

The post was geotagged in Parma, Italy, and it consisted of four photos that captured Kseniya standing on a street. Behind her, buildings painted in muted colors lined the narrow road.

The first snap captured Kseniya from a side angle as she walked on the street. The picture showed her entire body, showing off her long, lean legs as well as her hourglass figure.

In the second image, Kseniya placed one hand on her hip as she faced the camera and gave it a sultry look. The image was cropped at her thighs, giving the model an opportunity to flaunt her fabulous curves. She stood with one leg in front of the other, showcasing the silhouette of her hips.

Kseniya gave her admirers a look at her backside in the last two photos. The camera caught her from behind at a slight angle. One of the images showed her entire body as she turned to give the lens a pouty look. The hemline of the dress cut off just a couple of inches below her booty, accentuating its shape. The last picture was taken at a closer angle and the model posed with one leg forward while she smiled at the camera.

Many of her followers had nothing but good things to say about the snaps.

“Excellent Pics. Always, Elegant, Gorgeous and Sweet Lady,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You are a dream,” a second follower added.

“Damn those legs are freaking amazing,” quipped a third fan.

“You’re so beautiful!” a fourth comment read.

