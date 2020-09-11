Will Smith Shocks Fans As He Poses With Original ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Aunt Viv 27 Years After Firing Her

The actor reunited with the original Aunt Viv after a longstanding feud.

Will Smith stunned fans by sharing a new photo of him smiling alongside with his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Janet Hubert.

In a new slideshow shared to his Instagram account, the actor and rapper posted photos from his recent reunion with the cast of the 1990s NBC comedy as they celebrated the series’ 30th anniversary.

In the first pic, Smith posed with the main cast —including longtime friends Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), and the as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff – in the memorable Banks family mansion.

But in a surprising second picture, which can be viewed in the slideshow below, Smith sat alone with Hubert as they were photographed together for the first time in 27 years. Hubert played matriarch Vivian Banks in the first three seasons of the NBC hit before being fired in 1993. She was replaced by Reid for the remainder of the show’s run.

In the new social media pic, the long-estranged co-stars appeared to be sharing nostalgic chuckle as they sat in theater chairs.

In the comments section to the photo, Fresh Prince fans couldn’t believe that the former co-stars seemingly buried the hatchet after their highly publicized, 27-year feud.

“THE REAL AUNT VIV YOO!!! I’m screaming sis!” one fan wrote.

“1st Aunt Viv is cool with Will now,” another added.

Another fan chimed in that the two actors hopefully finally reached “common ground” after 30 years.

The new photo is especially surprising because Hubert once vowed to never reunite with Smith. While details behind her firing from the classic TV sitcom remain sketchy nearly three decades later, Hubert once described Smith as “an egomaniac” and a “punk,” and claimed that he was to blame for her exit from the show because she refused to kiss up to him.

“There will never be a reunion… as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith,” Hubert said in 2011, per TMZ.

Over the years, Hubert has been vocal about her disdain for her co-stars of three seasons. She previously told Yahoo Celebrity that Smith and Ribeiro did “some heinous, horrible things” to her both on and off the sitcom set.

“They were like bad kids, Will and Alfonso—especially Alfonso,” she said. “He said that I was crazy and nobody wanted to go to lunch with me.”

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion will air on HBO Max.