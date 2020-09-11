Stephanie Sanzo Wears Tiny Booty Shorts & Demonstrates Sumo Deadlift With 286-Pound Barbell

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showed off her insane strength in her latest Instagram update on Friday, September 11. The weight-lifter showed her 1.9 million followers how to properly execute a sumo deadlift while lifting 286 lbs.

For the workout, Stephanie wore workout attire appropriate for weightlifting.

The training session took place in an indoor gym where Stephanie made use of the weight-lifting equipment. She placed several plate weights on a barbell to reach a total of 130 kg (286 lbs) and completed the lift on an open area covered with a black mat.

The video began with the fitness trainer standing on the mat with the barbell at her feet in front of her. She spread her legs wide and placed both chalked hands on the bar. She made sure her grip was secure and stretched her legs a bit before bending them low and pulling up on the weight. Stephanie kept her arms extended and locked her knees as she came up out of the squat. She then dropped the weight back to the floor and repeated the movement, completing five total reps. Throughout the clip, she showed off her bulky quad and arm muscles.

In the caption of the video, Stephanie instructed her followers on how to properly perform a sumo deadlift. She told them to make sure their feet are pointed out, that they stand close enough to the bar that it touches their shins, and that they open their hips for the move. She continued on to tell them to keep their knees positioned behind the bar, and, finally, to position their shoulders in line with the barbell. Stephanie ended the caption by encouraging trainees to try her tips the next time they attempt the move.

