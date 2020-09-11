Suzy Cortez Shakes Her Famed Booty For The Camera In A Black Thong Bodysuit

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez took to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share yet another racy upload with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her famed booty as she showed some skin for the camera.

In the racy video, Suzy opted for a black thong bodysuit. The garment featured long sleeves that clung tightly to her toned arms and shoulders and included a sheer material.

The back was completely open to showcase her gym-honed muscles and a tattoo just below her neck as the bottom wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and flashed her curvy hips. However, it was her pert posterior that stole the show in the clip.

Suzy can be seen running her hands up and down her round booty and tugging at her bodysuit while she swiveled her hips back and forth. She also leaned forward and arched her back as she raised her arms above her head as music played.

In the background, a hardwood floor could be seen. A black leather couch with a few decorative pillows was also visible pushed against the wall opposite of Suzy. A large painting also hung on the wall above the furniture.

She wore her long, dark hair in straight strands, which she pushed over one of her shoulders for the video.

Suzy has accumulated more than 2.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by watching the video more than 27,000 times within the first eight hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the clip during that time.

“Best view ever,” one follower stated.

“Every woman is born with a doctorate in the art of provoking,” another wrote.

“You are super solid and beautiful,” a third person stated in the comments.

“Love it. Killer suit too,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her wicked curves in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and revealing tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently piqued the attention of her fans when she posed in a pair of jeans that were ripped all the way down her legs and exposed her bare booty. That pic also proved to be a huge hit among her followers. To date, it’s racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 250 comments.