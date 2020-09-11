Jordyn Woods Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Her Peachy Booty & Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snaps

Model and social influencer Jordyn Woods posted a new photo set to social media site Instagram on Thursday, September 10, in which she showed off her famed assets in tight clothing.

Jordyn wore a light-gray, two-piece outfit for the photoshoot. The top appeared to be a sports bra and left a strip of tummy on display. It featured the word “BODY” written in pink-and-blue block lettering on the chest while the scooped neckline dipped low, giving viewers an eyeful of her ample cleavage. She didn’t wear any additional clothing on her upper body, showing off her arms and upper back as well. On her lower half, she wore a pair of skintight sweatpants that pinched in at her waist and also featured the same word on the backside as written on the top. The pants contoured to Jordyn’s curves, emphasizing her peachy booty and curvy thighs.

To complete the outfit, Jordyn wore a pair of white, gray, and black Nike sneakers and pink polka-dotted socks. She left her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her back to her waist and flaunted a set of pink-manicured fingernails.

The post consisted of three photos, all taken in a desert landscape with shrubs and rocks making up the background of the frame. In the first snap, Jordyn stood with her back to the photographer and twisted her torso to show off her chest and look over one shoulder at the camera. She brought one hand up to pull her hair back from her head and stepped back with one foot to flaunt her legs. Her round backside was the highlight of the photo.

In the second slide, the Vogue alum was featured in the forefront of the frame as she pushed her hair away from her face and closed her eyes, tilting her head up toward the sun and leaving her lips slightly parted. Her narrow waist and busty cleavage were clearly visible in the snap. The final slide showed Jordyn from behind once again as she looked off toward a distant point. The angle gave her followers a better view of her booty.

In the caption of the post, Jordyn told her fans that her phone was on do not disturb mode, followed by a moon emoji.

“Love this hair color on her,” one Instagram user commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“I get sooooo weak in the knees, I can hardly speak! I lose all control and something takes over me,” another follower gushed.