Pamela Anderson Wears White Crop Top & Low-Slung Sweats With High Heels In IG Share: ‘Good Mornings’

Pamela Anderson wore a white crop top and low-slung sweats with high heels in a new Instagram share. The former Baywatch beauty, who is best known for her stunning shape in the show’s iconic red one-piece swimsuit, appeared ageless in the image. It was taken in the most unlikely of places, a bathroom.

She shared a happy greeting as well in the caption of the post.

The 53-year-old stunner posted the photograph to IG on September 10 where her followers got a good look at her shapely body.

Pamela wore what seemed to be a man’s tank top undershirt in the share. Her full breasts pushed the material up and away from the rest of her body. Her waist and flat stomach were exposed.

She had her hands in the waistband of her pants and hitched them lower than her hips. They were a slim cut that featured a tie-dye of what appeared to be peach, brown, and light blue hues atop a white background. The untied drawstring of the pants hung loosely from her hips.

On her feet, she wore strappy high heels in a silver color. Her feet were bare.

Pamela looked away from the camera. Her face was shadowed.

Her blond mane was tousled and fell down onto her shoulders in the photograph. It appeared to have been tied at the crown with a hair accessory.

The artistic-looking photo was taken from a room outside a small bathroom as if someone were watching the former Playboy Playmate ready herself for the day. The foreground of the shot featured what seemed to be a tan doorway. A large door in the same hue as the framing was visible on the right-hand side of the shot and was propped open.

The white-tiled room seemed to be on the smaller side. A tiny sink was visible. Different personal items were seen atop the shelving. A bathroom mirror was positioned in front of the former television star and beside it, a series of images in small frames. A tiny window allowed for natural light to flood the area. A white towel hung as if someone had used it and dropped it hastily back on its resting place.

Fans loved the smoking-hot photo. Her 1.1 million followers liked the image almost 30,000 times.

“That is a boyfriend pic,” shared one follower.

A second follower used emoji to express themselves. A thumbs-up, smiling, kissing, and a winking face were seen.