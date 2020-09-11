Demi Lovato Reveals She Battled With Depression & Suicidal Thoughts From Age 7

Demi Lovato spoke out about her mental health struggles and revealed she began to battle depression and suicidal thoughts at the tender age of 7, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, The Daily Mail reported.

The pop star told the host that she tried to “chase perfection” for years before she came to the realization that she needed to accept that life would naturally have ups and downs, according to the news source.

“I’ve dealt with depression and suicidal ideation since I was seven years old, and that’s something that I’ve been very vocal about,” Demi said during the chat, according to the publication. “I’ve talked about it for years. And so today, I don’t take it lightly. I easily could have been someone that wasn’t having this interview today.”

Demi explained to Zane that in the past she had tried to chase perfection through her image and her body, and by controlling her diet via eating disorders. However, the singer noted she later realized she was shooting for an unattainable ideal.

“I realized that perfection is unachievable, no matter who you are, you could literally be the most perfect-looking person on the planet, but there will still be something scientifically imperfect with you,” she said, according to the outlet, as she admitted she had learned this lesson the hard way.

The “Cool For The Summer” hitmaker revealed to the host that as she got older, she spent time reflecting on her past and realized that as a youngster she “wasted so much time” worrying about “things that don’t matter.”

“I used to spend every minute of the day stressing, when I was 17, about what I looked like. And the reality is, I was like tiny little 17-year-old,” she said, and added she wished she had spent more time simply enjoying being a teenager.

Demi urged listeners to remember that they can overcome such struggles, and reminded them that she had been there before. She acknowledged that it can be “very, very dark,” but noted that people should not attempt to seek permanent solutions for temporary problems due to the natural ebb and flow of life. She also told listeners that when they experience feelings of loneliness, they need to remember that there are a lot of people who care about them.

As the publication underlined, Demi has spoken openly about her mental health battles, and has been on the road to recovery following her 2018 hospitalization due to a drug overdose.

Demi’s interview came shortly after the release of her new song with Marshmello “OK Not To Be OK,” as The Inquisitr covered. As Cosmopolitan reported, the pair planned to use the song to trigger conversations around mental health and to remove the stigma around discussing it.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.