Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Flaunts Sculpted Backside In Skintight Booty Shorts For ‘Sweaty’ Lower Body Workout

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge posted a new workout video series to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, September 10.

For the training session, Sophie wore an all-green two-piece outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline that left plenty of skin along her upper body on display, including her muscular arms, shoulders, and back. The shorts rose high on Sophie’s abdomen and contoured to her narrow waist and curvy hips and backside, extending to the tops of her thighs. The model’s followers also got an eyeful of her sculpted legs.

To complete the outfit, Sophie added a pair of white sneakers and socks with the word Gymshark written in black across the top. She pulled her blond tresses up into a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her workout and accessorized with a pink exercise watch and a necklace.

The exercise routine took place in Spain, according to the geotag on the post. Sophie completed the exercises on what appeared to be an outdoor terrace where a variety of gym equipment occupied the space. Also in the background, viewers could spot several palm trees and the mountains beyond the city. The fitness trainer completed a total of six exercises, each featured in an individual video clip.

The first move was the landmine squat, which required the use of a specialized machine with a bar and plate weights on the end. Sophie secured the bar in both hands and then moved into a set of squats. The second slide showed the sumo deadlift, performed with the use of a barbell. Following the deadlifts was the lateral lunge. Sophie relied entirely on body weight for resistance, lowering herself into each lunge while holding her hands at chest level.

In the fourth clip, Sophie demonstrated the kneeling squat with the help of a large plate weight, while in the fifth, she performed a set of reverse lunges with knee-ups to get her heart pumping. The final move was the jump squat. Sophie wore a weighted backpack for extra resistance during the final two exercises.

Sophie wrote out the number of sets and reps her followers should complete for each move in the caption of the post. She added that she was sharing a “sweaty” lower body workout and advised trainees on how to substitute equipment if they don’t have access to a gym.

The trainer’s latest video set earned nearly 30,000 likes and close to 200 comments within the first day.