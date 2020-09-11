Lindsey Pelas Shows Some Serious Cleavage In Sexy Black Lingerie In Latest Instagram Update

Lindsey Pelas took to social media platform Instagram on Thursday, September 10, to leave a new video clip after nearly two weeks of silence. In the video, she flaunted her enviable physique alongside two other models.

In the video, the models all wore two different outfits. They started in regular clothing and then switched to lingerie. In the first part, Lindsey wore an oversized yellow sweater with a high neckline and cuffed sleeves along with a pair of light-brown pants. Her blond tresses were swept back into a ponytail and she added a pair of large, black-framed glasses. The woman on Lindsey’s left wore a black Champion hoodie and gold leggings while the one on her right sported a white sweater with a cut out at the chest and camouflage leggings. All three women held a single high heel in their hand.

In the second half of the clip, Lindsey switched to a black two-piece lingerie outfit. The top dipped low on her chest and pushed up her cleavage, showing off plenty of skin. The high-waisted bottoms contoured to her narrow waist and curvy hips, ending at the very tops of her thighs. Both pieces were embellished with silver studs. Lindsey also let her hair fall loose down her shoulders and back in curls. She added a pair of stilettos to complete the look.

Lindsey sat on a stool in between her friends during both parts of the film. In the beginning, they all looked between each other and then held out their heels to show the camera. As they dropped them, the frame cut to the lingerie scene where they all struck sultry poses and played with their hair.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey tagged the two other women, identifying them as Lauren Compton and Alyssa. She wrote that she liked them better in sweats and then asked her followers if they prefer the casual or glam look.

The post proved popular with the social influencer’s followers, earning more than 55,000 likes and 800 comments within the first 11 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing platform. Many of her fans commented on the sexy look and answered the question she posed in her caption.

“My heart skipped multiple beats watching this,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Tbh I like you all more in lingerie,” another follower commented, adding a cheeky winking emoji for emphasis.

“Ohhhhh my [heart-eyed emoji and clapping hands emoji] stunning both ways. Love the glasses,” one more fan chimed in.