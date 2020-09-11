Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Flexible Body While Wearing A Pair Of Green Leggings

Actress Kate Hudson returned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a stunning new update with her loyal fans. The Almost Famous star flaunted her flexible body as she opened up in the caption of the post about how important founding her clothing line has been to her.

In the photo, Kate looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a pair of skintight green leggings. The pants clung tightly to her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while showing off her long, lean legs in the process.

She added a gray turtleneck sweatshirt with black detailing that fit loosely around her chest. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Kate sat on the ground on top of a colorful yoga mat for the snap. She had her knees bent and both of her bare feet resting on her thighs. She sat with her back straight and her hands pulled into close to her chest as she closed her eyes and tilted her head toward the ceiling with a smile on her face.

In the background, some white built-in shelves and drawers could be seen. A large window was also visible.

She wore her blond hair pushed away from her forehead. She had the long locks pulled back into a ponytail for the snap as a few strands hung loose to frame her face.

Kate’s over 12.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 93,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 580 messages during that time.

“I LOVE YOU!!!! Can you be more beautiful??” one follower wrote.

“Love this pic of you,” another stated.

“You did it sista! You created something that speaks from your soul to everyone. Keep going! Love your work,” a third social media user gushed.

“That’s awesome to see your journey, honestly. Its such an inspiration!” a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in stunning outfits online. She’s often seen sporting beautiful dresses, tight workout gear, and even bathing suits in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a sheer white dress with a green and yellow lemon print as she soaked up some sun. To date, that post has raked in more than 195,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.