Hannah Palmer & Pal Leave Little To The Imagination In Sexy String Bikinis: ‘Two Blondes Walk Into A Bar’

Hannah Palmer shared her third consecutive bikini-clad post on Instagram, and her 1.6 million fans couldn’t be more pleased. The September 10 update was composed of two images that captured Hannah and a friend in some seriously sexy swimwear.

The first photo in the series showed the two blond bombshells posed in the center of the frame. It looked to be a spectacular day to enjoy a day at the beach, and a picture-perfect blue sky appeared overhead. Hannah tagged Papaya Playa Project in the geotag. The beachside setting was dreamy, and at the models’ backs were sand-covered steps, tall palm trees, a few tiki huts, and plenty of green foliage.

Hannah wrapped one arm around her friend’s waist and placed the opposite on the side of her hip. She stunned in a skimpy, floral-print bikini. The garment was in a light blue hue, and the color helped to accentuate her allover glow. The top of the swimwear dipped low into her chest, and the fabric in the middle of her bust was knotted, drawing viewers’ eyes to her ample assets. The garment had a set of thin, string straps that were tied over the model’s slender shoulders.

The bottom of the suit matched the color and fabric of Hannah’s top. The front of the piece rode a few inches below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs on full display. The bottom featured thin, string sides that were worn over her tiny midsection, and the high-rise design teased a peek of her shapely thighs. She styled her hair with a side part and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her beachside attire.

Hannah’s friend opted for a white suit and playfully tugged at the band in the middle of her chest. The suit had a halter-neck cut and left her figure well on display. Her bottoms were decorated with metal rings on the sides and also featured a low-cut design.

The second image in the series showed the two blondes from their backsides. Both models popped their booty out toward the camera and looked over their shoulders. Thanks to the cheeky designs of both swimsuits, the girls were able to show off their peachy posteriors.

The post has been noticed by many, earning over 70,000 double-taps and 600-plus comments in less than 24 hours.

“Omg so gorgeous both of you,” one social media user raved.

“And I fall off the bar stool and lose any chance of playing anything cool,” a second Instagrammer wrote in reference to the caption.

“Hannah your are Perfect Baby. This pic is so hot,” one more commented, adding a series of flames.

Several other Instagrammers used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.