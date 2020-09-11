‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Argues With Sami, Eric & Nicole Wait For Answersi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 11, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama to end an emotional week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) continue to sit vigil at the bedside of her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), while he recovers from a medical emergency.

Marlena will be stressed out and feeling upset about the entire situation when she and her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will get into another heated conversation.

As fans may remember, John collapsed while he and Sami were having an intense argument. She was there and helped to save his life while the ambulance was on its way.

However, later when Sami admitted that she and John were in mid-fight when he had his brain aneurysm, which caused some bad feelings within the family, especially with her younger sister, Belle Black (Martha Madison).

On Friday, fans will see Marlena finally lose her cool with Sami as she will tell her oldest daughter exactly what she thinks about the situation and scold her for her actions, not only with John, but with her twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and his wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Marlena will reveal her feelings about how Sami has treated Eric and Nicole as they battle for custody of Allie’s newborn baby boy. She’ll also call her out for inviting Jan Spears back to Salem knowing her dangerous history with Belle and Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Elsewhere, Eric and Nicole will be anxiously waiting the ruling from the judge about custody of Allie’s baby. Allie skipped town and left a note about wanting her aunt and uncle to adopt her son. However, Sami has other ideas about what should happen to her grandchild and has been fighting them tooth and nail for custody.

In addition, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will share some upsetting news with his wife Lani Price (Sal Stowers). It may be the shocking information that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) has been presumed dead.

Finally, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will find themselves getting into an argument about his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Kristen obviously still has a lot of negative feelings toward him after he orchestrated a baby switch that left her without her daughter for a year. However, Victor may also hold the key to Brady and Kristen building a life together in Salem.