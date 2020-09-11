Kim Kardashian Showcases Phenomenal Beach Body In First Sighting Since She Announced ‘KUWTK’ Is Ending

Kim Kardashian was spotted showing off her famous curves during a trip to a Malibu beach following her announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to end after 14 years, The Daily Mail reported.

In pictures obtained by the publication, the reality TV star strolled along the sand in barely-there cream bikini bottoms in a thick, knitted material. The garment, which perfectly showed off her flat stomach and phenomenal curves, tied with thin strings above her hips. She paired the low-rise bikini bottoms with an unusual choice of top for a beach trip. Kim wore a gray wraparound cropped shirt with long sleeves. The top, which appeared almost transparent, stretched tightly across her chest and tied around her midsection in a complicated style that bared a significant amount of skin.

The businesswoman accessorized the eye-catching look with chunky gold statement jewelry, which included thick hoop earrings and a matching bracelet. In some of the images, she sported thin 90’s style sunglasses in a brown hue, while in other photos she carried the shades in her right hand. The star’s shoulder-length black hair was slicked back into a simple wet look style.

According to the publication, despite her glamorous look, Kim took a dip in the ocean before her stroll along the shore. At one point, she stood with her eyes closed as she appeared to soak up the sun.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This was the first public sighting of Kim since she took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that her famous family’s reality TV show would come to an end after the screening of the last season in early 2021. As Kim was reportedly one of the siblings that pushed for an exit from the production, she is reportedly happier about the decision than some of her co-stars.

Indeed, as The Inquisitr reported, a source told The Sun that along with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim threatened to quit the show, which caused momager Kris Jenner to pull the plug on the production. However, not all of the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were happy about this life-changing decision, with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick said to be devastated about the move, according to the newspaper.

“The only people who are upset are Khloe, and Scott Disick,” the insider said, according to the news outlet. “Khloe’s tried to launch several spin off shows — but none of them have been as successful as KUWTK.”

“And who knows how Scott will make money now the show is being cancelled — he loves flying in private jets and being treated like an A-list star. I can’t see him flying commercial or paying his own way,” they added.