Olivia Culpo Stuns In A Monochromatic White Ensemble At Sunset

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a breathtaking trio of snaps taken at sunset. She referenced Charlotte, North Carolina, in the caption of the post, suggesting the photos were taken in the Southern city.

Olivia posed on a balcony overlooking the city, and the sky was stunning, transitioning from a pale blue to a pale orange to a vibrant orange closer to the horizon. The sun was visible as it descended down in the sky, peeking through some of the high-rise buildings.

Olivia rocked a classic monochromatic white ensemble that looked gorgeous on her svelte figure. She started the look with a simple white t-shirt that fit her well without clinging too tightly to her curves. She tucked the top into some high-waisted white pants that hugged her hips and thighs, and the bottoms went all the way to her ankles, with a looser fit over her calves.

She kept the color scheme of her look consistent with her accessories as well, wearing a pair of strappy sandals. A small Louis Vuitton bag was positioned next to her, and she also added a hint of sparkle with her earrings.

Her brunette locks were styled in an effortless look, and she gazed off into the distance with a smile on her face for the first snap. In the second shot, she returned her attention to the camera, posing with one hand on the ledge she was perched on and bringing the other to her tousled tresses.

She finished off the series of slides with a picture in which she played with a strand of her brunette hair as she continued to eye the camera. The sunset left her partially in the shadows, giving the shot a moody vibe.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 107,700 likes, including a like from reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari. It also racked up 378 comments from Olivia’s audience.

“Can you get any more gorgeous!” one fan exclaimed, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Charlotte is the best city!!” another follower added.

“I love this whole outfit,” a third fan remarked, complimenting the beauty on her style.

“Wow this sunset is amazing!!” another follower commented, captivated by the gorgeous landscape.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia flaunted a bit more of her tantalizing curves when she shared a double update in which she rocked a sexy red bikini. She perched at a low table outdoors and appeared to be working on a puzzle and sipping juice. She captured a snap in the first picture, while someone else simultaneously took a photo of her in the process of doing so.