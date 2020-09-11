Carole Baskin Practices ‘DWTS’ Moves At Home Alone After Transforming L.A. Apartment Into A Dance Floor

The 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant is logging extra hours ahead of her cat-themed premiere.

Carole Baskin is logging as much rehearsal time as she can ahead of her debut on Dancing with the Stars. The Tiger King star has reportedly been dancing at home alone to get in extra practice before performing a tiger-themed dance with her mystery pro partner on Monday night’s premiere of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

An insider told TMZ that Baskin has been dancing with herself in her Los Angeles apartment to get ready for her “Eye of the Tiger ” Paso doble. The controversial contestant has not been using the 1982 Survivor hit as her solo soundtrack, but has instead been moving her body to “the music in her head.”

The Big Cat Rescue CEO moved all of the furniture in her spacious living room to create her own ballroom floor, as can be seen in an Instagram post here.

The source said Baskin has been recording her practice dances on her phone so she can look back at the footage and see how far she has progressed. The 59-year-old is focusing on her dance steps and staying on tempo during her at-home sessions.

Even before meeting her pro partner, Baskin studied the basics by devouring balloon tutorial videos on YouTube, so it’s pretty clear she is taking her DWTS duties very seriously.

Frank Ockenfels / ABC

As for why she’s doing extra time in her L.A. pad, Baskin told Us Weekly that she can’t slow down to just a few hours of work per day. With strict coronavirus protocols in place this season that include delays for regular COVID-19 testing, rehearsals sound like they aren’t as long as in past seasons.

“I’ve always been really determined and extremely competitive within myself. I think the most challenging aspect is that I’m a workaholic — I work seven days, 70 hours a week. To be limited to three to four hours of rehearsals has been so difficult for me. I want to rehearse all day, every day until I get it right.”

While fans will have to wait a few days to see Baskin’s Paso moves, it’s pretty obvious that her opening routine will have a cat theme. There is even a teaser about her catty costume. The Tiger King star’s fur and feather-free outfit for her first dance is described as having “cattitude,” the TMZ source dished. Baskin reportedly loved the finished costume design so much that she told her family she wants to be “buried” in the dress.