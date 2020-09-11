Demi Lovato Is Breathtaking In Low-Cut Pink Gown To Celebrate New Song ‘OK Not To Be OK’

Demi Lovato was breathtaking in a low-cut hot pink gown as she celebrated the release of her new song, “OK Not To Be OK,” alongside Marshmello with a stunning promotional image posted to her Instagram account. She also added a clip from the tune’s accompanying music video in a second slide.

In the first share, Demi wore a gorgeous floor-length dress as she stood in what appeared to be a field of flowers and oversized mushrooms. The garment had wide sleeves that stood up and away from the singer’s shoulders in a geometric shape, similar to that of a child’s hair bow. Demi had slimmer long sleeves in a coordinating color going down her arms. The neckline of the garment was cut down to her belly. The dress’ waistline cinched in before the skirt bellowed out into a full bottom.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and fashioned into loose waves which fell over her shoulders and back. She accessorized with oversized hoop earrings.

Demi looked directly at the camera for the photograph. She stood next to what appeared to be a bright yellow gazebo. The outdoor accent piece was decorated with brightly colored flowers. Green grass was seen on the floor alongside Demi. Nestled in the carefully crafted outdoor area were large mushrooms.

Standing behind the singer was music producer and DJ, Marshmello, who was featured on the track alongside the former Disney Channel star. He wore a tie-dyed sweatshirt in green, blue and black. That was paired with jeans and sneakers.

In the second slide, Demi shared a clip of the video for the song, which was released in collaboration with Hope For The Day, a non-profit movement that focuses on suicide prevention through the use of music and art, reported the Daily Mail. It featured the singer and DJ alongside younger versions of themselves as they faced their past.

Demi’s fans couldn’t stop talking about how lovely she looked in the new image and video. They shared their comments alongside the post.

“Such a dope shot Demi! Congrats on the new release,” wrote one user, followed by a fire and muscle arm emoji.

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! I NEED THIS SO MUCH,” remarked a second follower.

“Thank you so much for this masterpiece with a big and much-needed message,” commented a third supporter.

“Such a special moment in such a special day, thank you sm,” stated a fourth fan of the song which dropped on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day.