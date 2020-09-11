Carrie Underwood Wows In PVC Leggings In ‘Sunday Night Football’ Sneak Peek

She also shared how this year's 'SNF' opening will be 'special and unique.'

Carrie Underwood is back as the face of Sunday Night Football, and she’s bringing a sultry new look with her. In a sneak peek of the brand new opening theme shared by KSNV News 3 Las Vegas’s Kim and Dana Wagner, Carrie belted out the theme song and stunned in skintight PVC leggings.

The sneak peek at the new intro, which will debut on Sunday, September 13, was posted to the news show’s Facebook page on Thursday, September 10.

It gave a glimpse of the mom of two standing in front of a green screen in curve-hugging shiny black pants which she paired with a one shoulder silver chain mail top that flaunted her toned arms. She also rocked sky-high open toe heels with silver embellishments on the top of her foot and around her ankles.

She had her long, blond hair down and slightly wavy as she got sassy in front of the camera, raising both arms and bending her knees while she sang.

The video also gave a glimpse at Carrie in the recording studio where she belted out a slightly revamped version of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night”. For that, she wowed in a gray top with black strings across her torso with shiny leather-look pants.

In a full version of the video shared by WRAL Sports Fan, Carrie explained how this year’s opener will be a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to make every year special and unique,” she said.

“With our world today and trying to do things in a socially distanced manner, that lended itself to giving us a new perspective on the open,” the mom of two added.

Carrie also admitted that she thinks people “need” the sport now more than ever.

“Fans can all kind of unite for a few hours and they get to cheer on their favorite teams and we need that bit of normalcy even if we’re going about it in a different way.”

The new opening will feature familiar football players as well as fans. It will air in full for the first time ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams game this weekend.

This marks Carrie’s eighth year performing the opening song.

The “Good Girl” singer has been slowly returning to the spotlight amid the pandemic. Last weekend, she made her big return to the Grand Ole Opry where she belted out some of her biggest hits alongside close friend and fellow country music superstar Brad Paisley.