Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure While Her Husband Appreciates Her Peachy Posterior

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain, who is often referred to as “The World’s Sexiest Nurse,” stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a cheeky snap in which she flaunted her physique while simultaneously demonstrating her partner’s appreciation of her body.

Lauren snapped a selfie in front of a full-length mirror in what appeared to be her home. A few details of the space were visible in the background, including a gray couch with a forest green pillow atop it and a coffee table with a dog positioned underneath it. A modern white kitchen could also be spotted in the background, with a hanging pendant lamp illuminating the space.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Lauren’s sculpted body. She rocked a gray romper that left little to the imagination. The ensemble was sleeveless, and showcased her toned arms to perfection. The fabric clung to every inch of her chiselled figure, stretching over her breasts before nipping in at her waist. The material highlighted her peachy posterior as well, and the hem was positioned right at the top of her thighs, leaving all of her sculpted legs on display.

Lauren added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a simple black choker and a pair of sexy lace-up stiletto heels.

Lauren’s long blond locks were styled in a half-up look, with some of her silky tresses gathered in a bun atop her head while the rest cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She also left a few strands out at the front, which draped across her face as she posed for the selfie.

She had one hand positioned near her stomach, and the other held her cell phone to capture the shot. The photo also had another addition — her husband, who appeared to be appreciating Lauren’s curves as he kneeled down behind her. He rocked a simple look consisting of a gray t-shirt and cargo shorts, and had both hands on Lauren’s figure.

Her followers loved the snap, and the post racked up over 29,000 likes within nine hours, as well as 448 comments from her fans.

“Husband knows what he’s got. Congrats sir,” one fan wrote.

“Such a fantastic body,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Honestly can’t blame him!” a third fan remarked, referring to her husband’s pose.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren showcased the physique she obtained just eight months after giving birth by sharing a short video clip. In the video, she rocked booty shorts and a blue spots bra as she stood near a stunning pool surrounded by greenery, finishing off the look with some pink sneakers. She pulled her blond locks into pigtails and flaunted her figure as the sun shone down on her.