Kim Kardashian Models White Bodysuit From Her Own Skims Range

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with more new snapshots of herself in her Skims range. The reality star’s successful family show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, may be coming to an end but she still has her own empire to run.

In the first shot, Kardashian stunned in a white bodysuit that displayed her decolletage and legs. The garment showcased her famous hourglass figure and complimented her shape. She went barefoot for the occasion and painted her pedicured toes with white polish. Kardashian styled her long dark curly hair down with a middle part while keeping her fingernails short.

The 39-year-old posed on top of a car and rested both her hands behind her. Kardashian sat up and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. She pushed her long locks in front of her shoulders and looked very lioness.

In the next slide, the Deep in the Valley actress raised one knee and sat further back. She sported a subtle smile and pushed one side of her hair behind her shoulder.

In the third and final frame, Kardashian wore a browny-red crop top with thin straps. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted leggings that fell above her ankles. The mom-of-four displayed a hint of her midriff as well as her chest area. She remained barefoot and kept her curly hair down.

Kardashian was photographed sitting down in a location filled with different-colored clothing from top to bottom. She placed her elbows on her knees and continued to smile subtly.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 9,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 188.7 million followers.

“This is so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Words can’t explain my love for you Kimberly,” another person shared.

“You are looking so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“GODDESS of Love and BEAUTY,” a fourth admirer commented.

Promoting her own brands is what Kardashian clearly does best. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went barefoot in a series of pics of herself in more Skims clothing. The media personality paired a lilac crop top with matching high-waisted leggings. Kardashian boasted her natural beauty while styling her long dark wavy hair down. She was captured from a high angle while laying back on a wooden chair. Kardashian sipped on a beverage that was a similar color to her attire and referred to the ensemble as a “match made in heaven” for her caption.