Bethenny Frankel Polarizes Fans As She Shares Snaps With ‘RHONY’ ‘Old Guard’ Dorinda Medley

Bethenny Frankel threw her support behind her former Real Housewives of New York castmate Dorinda Medley as her friend bowed out of the hit show after season 12. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to post a slew of sweet nautical snaps of the pair, in a move which polarized fans, some of whom voiced their disappointment at the departure, and others who appeared happy to see the back of Dorinda.

Bethenny posted three fun photographs of the duo on a boat to mark her friend’s exit from the franchise. The pair lounged on navy cushions with white stripes, as Bethenny put her arm around her pal, who hugged her leg to her chest. Both women wore wide grins as they enjoyed the boat ride. Bethenny sported a white beach cover-up that featured a lacy diamond pattern, which she teamed with an electric blue panama hat, sunglasses with reflective lenses, and two gold necklaces.

Meanwhile, Dorinda looked glamorous in a floaty blue and white kaftan, which featured intricate floral detailing. She wore brown-rimmed sunglasses, a gold necklace, and a stack of colorful bracelets for her time on the ocean. A large U.S. flag floated in the breeze behind the twosome, and an expanse of calm water was visible in the backdrop.

In the caption, Bethenny explained that she posted the pictures to mark her friend’s exit from the Real Housewives of New York. Dorinda first announced she planned to leave on August 25, but since her announcement, rumors have circulated as to the reason behind her departure. As The Inquisitr reported, various sources have alleged, amongst other things, that the reality star was fired for being a “mean drunk,” and that she was axed because she broke the fourth wall when she talked about the show on camera.

Perhaps due to the controversy that surrounded Dorinda’s exit from the franchise, Bethenny’s fans were split on how they felt about the change to the production’s line up as they sounded off in the comment section. Indeed, a number appeared to be happy that the blond socialite would no longer appear on screens.

“I miss you on the show, but I’m SO glad they asked her to leave. She was so angry and mean,” wrote one follower.

“I liked Dorinda, her confessionals always cracked me up. But her viciousness got to be a little much,” contributed another.

“Goodbye Dorinda, you need to get a grip on your bad behavior. There are places you can go to get help. You disappointed me with every social gathering you attended and your very mean comments to your, so called, friends!,” commented a third.

However, some fans confessed they were disappointed by Dorinda’s departure, particularly as fan favorite Bethenny had not appeared on season 12 — and a number called for the pair to get a spin off.

“Dorinda and Bethany spin off,” wrote one fan.

“Green light this buddy comedy straight to series, please!,” offered another.