Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Curves In Tiny Daisy Dukes

According to her Instagram page, buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss is currently in the Maldives on an anniversary trip, and she has been bringing her audience along with her by sharing plenty of sizzling shots from her vacation. Her latest share was no different, as she posed in tiny Daisy Dukes that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

The photo was taken at the resort she was staying at, the Ayada Maldives, as the geotag indicated. A long, winding wooden walkway snaked along the front of the individual villas positioned atop the turquoise waters. Small wooden posts with lamps atop them bordered one side of the walkway, and the sky was a breathtaking shade of blue.

Ashley stood at one end of the walkway, and posed while straddling a pastel-colored bike with a small white basket on the front. She flaunted her voluptuous figure in a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The denim clung to her shapely posterior, and the hem was slightly frayed, giving the shorts a more casual vibe. The bottoms ended just below her rear, leaving her curvaceous thighs and calves on full display.

Ashley paired the Daisy Dukes with a simple short-sleeved top that had vertical stripes. The fabric draped over her ample assets, and the ensemble showcased her hourglass figure to perfection.

Ashley finished off the look with a few simple accessories. She had a pair of sunglasses on to protect her gorgeous gaze from the sunshine, and a small pair of stud earrings sparkled in her ears. She kept up the casual vibe of her look with her choice of footwear, opting to rock white flip flops.

She paired the sexy snap with a cheeky caption in which she referred to the regular bicycle as her “Maldivian Peloton,” and her fans loved the update. The post racked up over 9,400 likes within four hours, and also received 86 comments from her audience.

“This is defo on my list of places to visit,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emojis, loving the slices of paradise Ashley has been sharing.

“Stunning view with a stunning woman,” another fan remarked.

“The water is just amazing such a beautiful place,” a third fan added.

“I suddenly have the urge to go biking,” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley tantalized her fans with a peek at how she was spending some of her time on vacation. She rocked a tie-dye print bikini from her own brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, and sat in a kayak with a glass bottom. She floated in the water, seeming to be enjoying the view while she flaunted her curves for the camera.