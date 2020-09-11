Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife, Marla Maples, Rocks Cute Athletic Wear In Central Park Snaps

Marla Maples glowed in a cute athletic wear outfit that she sported in her most recent Instagram update. Donald Trump’s ex-wife shared two photos and video footage of the exciting events that took place on her walk on Thursday, September 10. Both her geotag and hashtag indicate that she was at Central Park that day.

In her caption, Marla wrote that she took to the outdoors to get in touch with the outdoors. She stumbled across an exquisite tree and a squirrel on her walk. She reconnected to nature and allowed its life force to recharge her. Marla shared that she tried to get a dose of the earth’s healing powers and to open herself up to conversations. As seen in the clip, she was particularly excited to see the critter.

Tiffany Trump’s mother rocked a plain white vest that allowed her to flaunt her stunning figure, including her toned shoulders and arms. Marla’s sun-bronzed skin was offset by the white t-shirt and snug black underclothing that she wore beneath the t-shirt. She teamed the airy top with a pair of multicolored yoga pants. The funky bottoms clung to her legs and made for some stylish workout wear.

Marla elevated her simple ensemble with a bag that she threw across her shoulder. The leather and chain strap was on-trend and casual. She also wore aviator shades that dominated her oval-shaped face. She styled her long blond hair in a side part and allowed her mane to tumble down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. She swept her bangs to the side and some of her tresses fell across her forehead.

In the first photo, Marla took a selfie. She extended her arms while tilting her head to the side. She smiled slightly while taking a snap of herself in a green environment.

The following image showed the little mammal posing for the camera. The critter was on its hind paws, holding an acorn, on the leaf-strewn grass.

The final offering was a video clip of the squirrel scrambling down the trunk of the interesting-looking tree. Marla greeted the creature twice before posing a rhetorical question.

“Are you hugging my tree?” Marla wanted to know.

Marla’s post was flooded with views, likes, and comments as her 117,000-strong fan base raced to view her offering.

An admirer paid her an extravagant compliment by mistaking her for someone far younger.

“I was whizzing by the pics and thought you were a 20-year-old and flicked past! You look adolescent in this picture,” they raved about the 56-year-old celeb.

Another fan shared that they also took to the outdoors to recharge and related their own experience.

“Good for you, I like nature too, I feed the birds at the park on Sundays, and I observe how they communicate with one another. And there comes a taller bird, all white, looking like a Mother Superior, giving orders to the rest,” they said.

A third Instagrammer teased Marla about her youthful looks.

“Question: Are you immortal?” they joked.