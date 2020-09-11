Fans Thrilled Over ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ Return To Studio 8H Home For New Season Of Shows

Season 46 begins October 3.

Saturday Night Live will return to its iconic New York Studio 8H for a new season of shows beginning in October. The studio, which has been the home of the late-night comedy sketch production for the past 46 seasons, will come alive once again with comedy since production ceased in March of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new clip shared with the show’s Instagram account, few details were revealed about what fans could expect when the show airs live on October 3.

A camera focused on the darkened, main set of the series, where the SNL band is seated and celebrity hosts welcome each week’s audience with a comedy or musical monologue. In the clip, the camera zoomed in closer and closer toward the center of the set until the lights were turned on.

Instagram fans heard the words “Live from New York.” The date of the season premiere was revealed in a graphic atop it.

Fans of the series were happy to see the lights come up again on the stage of the legendary late-night sketch series. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Make Bill Hader the first host! We need so much funny right now,” wrote one fan.

“Finally something to look forward to! Be safe y’all we need you to keep us laughing,” commented a second Instagram user.

“I miss this studio so much. I am so ready for this,” penned a third fan.

“Y’all are really the only thing keeping me sane,” admitted a fourth viewer.

Many other social media users commented on their hopes the cast would remain safe, but wondered how proper protocols would work with such a large group and in sketches where the cast works in tight sets alongside one another. Others wondered if there would be an audience, as SNL has always relied on the feedback of those in attendance.

The cast includes Ego Nwodim, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang.

The last three episodes of the show’s 45th season were compiled remotely. All of the key players mentioned above participated in at-home segments they filmed themselves. Only two had hosts, Tom Hanks and Kristen Wiig, who helmed the first and last of the SNL At Home special episodes.