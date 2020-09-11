Jenna Johnson Says She Misses Her ‘Val Snuggles’ As She Lives Apart From Hubby During ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer says she's 'needy' when it comes to her man.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Jenna is missing her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, as she prepares for the upcoming season of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Ahead of an unprecedented season that will be filled with coronavirus protocols that include the stipulation that married pro dancers must live apart while competing on the show, Jenna admitted she misses physical contact with her man.

“I am so sad. I will admit it, Jenna told Us Weekly.

“I’m a very needy person when it comes to Val. I lovee my Val snuggles. I love just, like, touching him. He always jokes because he’s like, ‘You love to be alone, but with me next to you.’ And it’s so true. So I do miss my hubby!”

Jenna, who recently moved into a new home with her husband of one year, revealed that they had just unpacked and settled into their new digs when they got a surprising call from Dancing With the Stars producers.

“We were loving it,” she said of her new home. “And then we got called and they and then were like, ‘You know, one of you is going to have to move out.'”

The professional dancer noted that it was just “assumed” that Val would pack up, so he moved into a temporary apartment.

Jenna explained that the unconventional living arrangement is meant to protect the celebrity pairings while competing on the 29th season of the show so that two couples aren’t affected at once should a married pro dancer test positive for COVID-19.

In addition to Jenna and Val, married pros who will be vying for the mirrorball trophy against their spouse — while living separately — include couples Emma Slater and Sasha Farber and Pasha Pashkov and Daniela Karagach.

While Jenna doesn’t have Val to snuggle with these days, she did get “custody” of the couple’s dog, Ziggy, during their temporary separation. On her Instagram story, the DWTS: Athletes champ snuggled with her adorable pooch at home while missing her hubby.

Jenna also shared a video of her in the DWTS rehearsal studio, where she zoomed in on a framed black-and-white photo of Val on the wall and told her followers, “This is as close as I’m getting to my husband these days.”

As for the man she has been spending in-person time with as of late, Jenna only teased that her mystery celeb partner is “a dream” to work with. Fans will find out who he is when Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 14.