Nazanin Mandi Stuns Followers In Black Silk Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in an elegant number. The model posted on the social media platform the evening before her birthday and looked nothing short of incredible.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a silk black dress that fell below her knees. The garment featured thin straps and a thigh-high slit, which helped expose her right leg. She displayed her decolletage and went barefoot for the occasion. Mandi showed off her pedicured toes and kept her fingernails short with a coat of red polish. She sported her dark shoulder-length curly hair down and appeared very glamorous for the pics.

The former R U the Girl contestant treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured sitting down on a wooden floor with her legs parted and one strap hanging off her shoulder. She placed her arms in between her thighs and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Mandi was snapped standing up from the thighs-up beside a tree. She raised her hand to the trunk while pressing her hip against it. Mandi stared in front of her and looked very regal.

In the third frame, she was photographed from head-to-toe with her legs crossed over. Mandi tilted her head to the side slightly and closed her eyes. She raised her other arm to the other side of the trunk and rested her other hand on her upper-thigh.

In the fourth and final pic, the Savage X Fenty ambassador sat up straight and lightly placed her hand on her hip.

For her caption, Mandi informed fans that it was going to be her birthday and that she kept forgetting her big day was approaching because she has been living in the present.

In the tags, Mandi credited her makeup artist, Nadia Moham, and the photographer, Emilynn Rose.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 44,300 likes and over 615 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Good lawd definitely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“This is why I love you! You and my mommy have the same bday! Yes Virgo bae,” another person shared.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“I wanna look beautiful so bad!!!!!!!! There you go being good lookin again looking tall beautiful and stuff!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Mandi turned 34-years-old on September 11 and is the second most popular celebrity with the name Nazanin.