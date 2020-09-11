‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 132 Features Another Major Death

The latest chapter of Attack on Titan manga, which is titled “Wings of Freedom,” featured another casualty of the Rumbling – the 14th commander of the Survey Corps and Titan enthusiast, Hange Zoe. In order to buy time for the repair of the flying boat, Hange decided to face the countless Colossal Titans that are being controlled by Eren Yeager. Using her 3D maneuver gear, she managed to get close to the Rumbling and successfully took down one Colossal Titan by attacking them using Thunder Spears.

When she made the decision, Hange was well aware of what was going to happen to her. Before she faced the Colossal Titans, she bid farewell to her old friend, Levi Ackerman, and appointed Armin Arlert as the 15th commander of the Survey Corps. Though he’s not a great fighter, Hange believes that Armin has the traits that the Survey Corps needs from their leader. Of all the soldiers who are currently alive, she said that there’s no one who fits the role of a commander better than Armin.

While Hange was fighting, the engineers of the Azumabito family grabbed the opportunity to repair the flying boat. It was supposed to be ready before the Rumbling reached their location, but one of the Yeagerists, Floch Forster, appeared and fired gunshots that put numerous holes on the flying boat. After they eliminated Floch, the engineers immediately brought out the welding machines and covered the holes with tin cans.

After filling the tank with fuel and loading everything that they need, they quickly left the port to proceed with their next plan. However, not all of them who reached the port decided to board the flying boat. While Armin, Mikasa Ackerman, Jean Kirstein, Connie Springer, Reiner Braun, Levi, Onyankopon, and Pieck Finger proceeded with the mission to stop Eren and the Rumbling, Annie Leonhart chose to remain at the ship, together with Kiyomi Azumabito and her engineers.

Another Titan-power holder, Falco Grice, and Gabi Braun were also forced to stay. As they left the port, the remaining members of the Survey Corps started crying for Hange. Despite being alone, she bravely fought all the Colossal Titans in front of her. Unfortunately, before she saw her comrades safely escape, she was caught by the hot steam emitted by one of the giant monsters.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Chapter 132 featured Hange reuniting with all the members of the Survey Corps that died, including Erwin Smith and Keith Shadis. After informing her that the flying boat took off, they all congratulated Hange for a job well done.