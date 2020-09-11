Tinsley Mortimer Reveals The Hidden Reason Dorinda Medley ‘Hates’ Her On ‘RHONY’ Reunion

Tinsley Mortimer revealed the hidden reason why Dorinda Medley “hates” her on the season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of New York on Thursday, The Daily Mail reported — and it all came down to money.

The reality star claimed that Dorinda was unable to move past the fact that her dry cleaner ex-beau John Mahdessian was given a financial gift by Tinsley’s fiancé, Scott Kluth.

According to the publication, Tinsley recalled that during a previous season of the smash hit Bravo show, Dorinda and John had a “horrific” fight after she learned that he had received money from Scott. The TV personality alleged that during the fight, Dorinda had behaved in such a “crazy” way that producers were concerned for Tinsley’s safety.

“You called John screaming,” Tinsley said, according to the outlet. “The producers wanted me to not stay in the house that night because you were going so crazy. They were actually worried about my safety. You turned on me the moment that John got that money.”

Tinsley claimed that this incident had led Dorinda to lash out at her in a disproportionate way in recent years.

“The betrayal that you felt towards John manifested in anger towards me,” she said, according to the publication. “I have done nothing for you to hate me the way that you do.”

“Your jealousy, your hatred, your obsession with my relationship… hey girl, I’m engaged, we’re getting married, so you can just move on,” she added.

“With no financial security,” Dorinda responded, according to the news outlet. “Tinsley, I hate your life.”

Dorinda denied Tinsley’s claims during the episode, the news source reported, and stated she had never heard about the financial gift her co-star referred to, or even got involved in John’s finances. However, she was shown in a flashback giving John a hard time about Scott.

When Dorinda was asked what her real issue with Tinsley was, she inferred that a lot of events had taken place behind the scenes, and noted that the fans only saw what was on the show itself, according to the publication.

On August 25, fan favorite Dorinda shocked the reality TV world when she announced her time on the Real Housewives of New York was up. In the Instagram post which announced her exit she said the production had helped her to heal following the death of her husband. However, since her announcement, rumors have swirled as to the reason behind her departure. As The Inquisitr reported, sources told Page Six that the reality star had been fired because she was a “mean drunk.” Meanwhile, earlier this week it was claimed she had been axed because she broke the fourth wall by referring to the show on camera.