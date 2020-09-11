Melissa Gorga Is A ‘Nice Italian Girl’ In A Skintight Gold Dress

Melissa showed off her new hair do in her plunging ensemble.

Melissa Gorga put her flawless figure on show this week in a plunging ensemble. The 41-year-old mom of two defied her age in two new photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, September 10, as she posed in a skintight gold dress.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star brought plenty of glamour in the textured metallic outfit that plunged low at the chest to reveal her tanned and glowing décolletage. It perfectly showcased her curves, including her thin waist.

After sporting a bronde look for the summer, Melissa returned to her signature dark ‘do. Her long locks were curled and cascaded over her left shoulder.

She bent her left arm and touched her shoulder to show off a silver watch on her wrist and what appeared to be her engagement ring from husband Joe Gorga. Her toned right arm was on full display with three bracelets stacked up. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law tagged her makeup artist George Miguel and celebrity stylist Julius Michael on the first photo. She appeared to suggest the look was for the Bravo show, adding the hashtag #RHONJ in the caption.

The two snaps were very similar as she stood in front of the same plain white background. In the first, she posed face on the camera but turned her head slightly to the left in the second and transformed her sultry pout into a closed lip smile.

Fans shared praise for the star in the comments section.

“Golden Italian Queen just the way she is perfect,” one person wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful, you can stop traffic!” another said.

Others commented on her return to the dark hair she sported when she first joined RHONJ for Season 3.

“Omg giving me all types of Melissa 2012 vibes like yes. You were still bomb all those other years tho but you get it,” one person said.

“Dark hair don’t care,” another wrote with a red heart emoji.

Melissa’s latest upload has received more than 34,000 likes so far.

The reality star previously proved great genes run in her family when she shared an adorable photo to Instagram last month of herself outside her New Jersey boutique, Envy, with her three children. Melissa and her 15-year-old daughter matched in short shorts as they stood either side of her sons, Joey and Gino.

“That’s right children. Mommy’s a BOSS,” she captioned the snap as she pointed at the sign above her store and held a bag with her name on it.