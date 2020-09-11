Mabel & Raye Get Papped In Fashionable Low-Cut Garments And Prove They Have The Ultimate Friendship

British stars Mabel and Raye are not only impressing fans with their music but also with their friendship posts. Singer-songwriter Raye took to her Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself on a night out with Mabel and her followers are totally here for it.

Raye, 22, stunned in a low-cut pink dress that fell above her upper thigh. The garment, which was worn loosely around her shoulders, featured long sleeves and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with knee-high red leather boots while styling her curly shoulder-length brunette hair down. Raye rocked white acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish and looked very glam for the occasion.

Mabel, 24, wowed in a skintight cream optical illusion bodysuit that went around her neck and had a brown and black design on the side. The attire was also low-cut and showed off her decolletage area, which was accessorized with a necklace. Mabel showcased the tattoos down both arms and rested a handbag on her shoulder. The BRIT Award-winner completed her look with cream-colored heels that gave her some extra height. Mabel pulled up her blond locks into a high ponytail and sported a side fringe.

Raye treated her followers to two photos and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo both linked arms while being rapped on the streets. Raye flashed a smile and looked down while Mabel gave the camera full eye contact.

In the next slide, they proved to be the ultimate friendship goals and held hands. Raye continued to show off her pearly whites while Mabel oozed fierceness.

According to the Daily Mail, the songstresses both took a visit the Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in Soho, London.

In the third and final frame, Raye attached a short video of herself with Mabel and her other friends. They were laughing and playing around with Mabel’s wigs inside what was seemingly her front room. At the end of the clip, Raye put on a blond wig and asked if she was “Mad Love,” which is the title of one of Mabel’s songs.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You guys are so CUTE. Your energy is everythiiiiing,” one user wrote.

“That is a ridiculously hot jumpsuit,” another person shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Wow, wow, wow… last thing ima do on IG is tell you how utterly fire you are,” remarked a third fan.

“Two queens of England,” a fourth admirer commented.