‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Ridge Receives A Do-Over Request

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 14 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will receive an interesting request. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will ask him to steal his wife’s heart by giving her a do-over wedding.

Quinn’s Convincing Scheme

Quinn needs to distract Ridge from his feelings for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She knows that he and Brooke still love each other and that Brooke will exploit these emotions every chance that she gets. As she told Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) on Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, they need to stop Brooke from reeling him back in.

Quinn approaches Ridge about Shauna. Like most convincing schemes, Quinn’s story had an element of truth. She tells the designer that her bestie is thrilled to be married to him and loves being his spouse. However, this is also Shauna’s first marriage and she went into it with high expectations. Not only has she received backlash from Brooke, she also had to give up her fantasy of a picture-perfect wedding.

Ridge, who has had his fair share of weddings, may understand that Shauna has mixed feelings about their special day. Although she married the man of her dreams, she paid a hefty price to be his wife.

A Bestie Throws A Do-Over

Quinn wants to throw her bestie a big party. Since the Forrester mansion is often used for weddings, having the ceremony and reception at her house will be a breeze. She asks Ridge if he will agree to have a do-over wedding where they are both sober and can commit their lives to each other. She knows that it will mean a lot to Shauna.

The dressmaker’s back will be against the wall. When his stepmother asks him for the favor he knows that he needs to make a final choice between Brooke and Shauna. He cannot consent to a renewal of their vows if he doesn’t mean to stay married to Shauna. If he still wants to get back together with Brooke, then he will need to end the union as soon as possible.

Ridge may agree to Quinn’s plan and may even offer to design a one-of-a-kind bridal gown for his new wife. He recently walked out on Brooke after Bill surprised them with a visit, as seen in the above image. He cannot handle the idea of Brooke and Bill having an affair behind his back again. As he told Katie Logan (Heather Tom), he trusts Shauna and knows she won’t play him for a fool.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will agree to Quinn’s plan. He decides to take his commitment to Shauna seriously because he wants to make their marriage work.