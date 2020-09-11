Noah Cyrus Poses On Her Knees In Multicolored Snakeskin-Print Bikini During Boat Trip

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself living her best life.

The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” singer turned up the heat in a multicolored snakeskin-print bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms, which she tied up above her hips. Cyrus went barefoot for the occasion and rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with bright yellow polish. She accessorized herself with a butterfly-shaped ring, a number of bracelets, and necklaces while covering her eyes with large black sunglasses. The entertainer styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part.

Cyrus is a fan of body art and showed off her tattoos on both arms. According to Steal Her Style, she has 27 tattoos inked all over her body.

The 20-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus posed on a boat that was in the middle of the water. She posed on her knees and parted her legs open. The songstress placed one hand on her upper thigh and raised the other above her head.

In the next slide, Cyrus was captured throwing her middle finger up directly at the camera lens. She leaned forward while remaining on her knees and biting her bottom lip.

In the third and final frame, Cyrus took her shades off while being captured alongside a friend who also wore the same bikini. Cyrus put the sunglasses on top of her head and looked at her friend with a pouty expression. She closed her eyes and was snapped in full profile.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 265,000 likes and over 940 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Omg I love your butterfly ring,” one user wrote.

“I WOULD LITERALLY DIE FOR U,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“What a body @noahcyrus, frigging insane,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow wow wow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Putting on a fiery display is nothing new for Cyrus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight-fitting red dress that featured long sleeves and a rose pattern while enjoying a trip in Las Vegas. The Doc actress completed the look with strappy black heels while sporting her long dark locks down. Cyrus posed in various locations during her getaway. One of which included her lying down on a circular table, looking up at the mirrored ceiling.